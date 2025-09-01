Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) Receives $169.45 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $169.4545.

RGEN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Repligen from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Barclays began coverage on Repligen in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Stephens raised shares of Repligen to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Repligen from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 29th.

Get Repligen alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Repligen

Insider Activity at Repligen

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Repligen

In other news, Director Martin D. Madaus purchased 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $112.13 per share, for a total transaction of $201,834.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 1,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,834. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RGEN. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Repligen by 183.1% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 918,623 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $132,227,000 after acquiring an additional 594,189 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Repligen by 6.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,566,093 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $962,711,000 after purchasing an additional 430,039 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Repligen by 3,219.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 413,425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,422,000 after purchasing an additional 400,970 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Repligen in the fourth quarter valued at $53,428,000. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Repligen by 239.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 487,534 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,639,000 after buying an additional 343,991 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Trading Up 0.1%

NASDAQ RGEN opened at $122.32 on Monday. Repligen has a 12 month low of $102.96 and a 12 month high of $182.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.10. The company has a current ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 7.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of -489.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.07.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.03). Repligen had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a positive return on equity of 4.61%. The firm had revenue of $182.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Repligen’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Repligen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.650-1.720 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Repligen will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

Repligen Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.