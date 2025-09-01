Flputnam Investment Management Co. Has $8.99 Million Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF $SCHX

Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 407,230 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,314 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $8,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHX. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 210.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,473,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,035,000 after buying an additional 11,845,657 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 217,201,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,795,807,000 after purchasing an additional 10,782,297 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 225.8% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,924,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,226,000 after purchasing an additional 7,571,049 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 119.6% in the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 13,225,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,010,000 after purchasing an additional 7,201,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 224.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,497,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,614,000 after purchasing an additional 4,497,124 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $25.57 on Monday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $19.00 and a 52 week high of $25.74. The company has a market capitalization of $58.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.40.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

