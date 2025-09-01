Flputnam Investment Management Co. Cuts Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF $SHY

Flputnam Investment Management Co. reduced its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 160,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,800 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $13,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 162.2% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. WestEnd Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 575.4% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. 23.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:SHY opened at $82.98 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.54. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $81.67 and a 12 month high of $83.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.47 billion, a PE ratio of 3,747.73 and a beta of 0.01.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st were given a $0.2698 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

