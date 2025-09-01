Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Sibanye Gold Limited $SBSW

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Sibanye Gold Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Free Report) by 332.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,914,873 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,241,026 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Sibanye Gold worth $13,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SBSW. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Sibanye Gold by 101.2% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 55,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 28,102 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Sibanye Gold by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,971,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,803,000 after acquiring an additional 221,266 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Sibanye Gold by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 167,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 26,938 shares during the period. Aquatic Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sibanye Gold by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 71,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 16,309 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Sibanye Gold by 1,673.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,014,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after acquiring an additional 957,103 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBSW opened at $7.59 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Sibanye Gold Limited has a 1-year low of $3.05 and a 1-year high of $9.85.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Sibanye Gold from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.73.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.

