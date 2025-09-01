Haleon PLC Sponsored ADR $HLN Shares Acquired by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Haleon PLC Sponsored ADR (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 243.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,447,922 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,026,291 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Haleon were worth $14,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Haleon by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,775,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,561,000 after acquiring an additional 42,063 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Haleon by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 10,849,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962,770 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Haleon by 264.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 69,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 50,328 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Haleon by 158.3% during the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 173,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 106,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Haleon by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 51,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 12,540 shares in the last quarter. 6.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HLN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Haleon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.25 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Haleon in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Haleon to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of Haleon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.40 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Haleon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.33.

Shares of NYSE HLN opened at $9.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $43.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.14, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.85 and a 200 day moving average of $10.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.87. Haleon PLC Sponsored ADR has a one year low of $8.86 and a one year high of $11.42.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $0.0555 dividend. This represents a yield of 190.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This is a boost from Haleon’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.05. Haleon’s payout ratio is presently 28.21%.

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

