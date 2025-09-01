Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 88,368 Shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. $AWI

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Free Report) by 442.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,333 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,368 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Armstrong World Industries worth $15,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AWI. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 15,282.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 282,887 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $398,530,000 after purchasing an additional 281,048 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 34.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 680,622 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,886,000 after purchasing an additional 172,779 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Armstrong World Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $23,449,000. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the first quarter worth $21,301,000. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 7.0% during the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,282,996 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $180,748,000 after buying an additional 84,195 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Armstrong World Industries Stock Performance

Shares of AWI opened at $195.73 on Monday. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.14 and a 12 month high of $198.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $178.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 28.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.46.

Armstrong World Industries Dividend Announcement

Armstrong World Industries ( NYSE:AWI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.34. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 39.80% and a net margin of 18.95%.The firm had revenue of $424.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Armstrong World Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.150-7.300 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.308 per share. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 7th. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on AWI. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 target price (up previously from $158.00) on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Loop Capital set a $190.00 target price on Armstrong World Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Truist Financial set a $195.00 target price on Armstrong World Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wall Street Zen lowered Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Armstrong World Industries in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.13.

Armstrong World Industries Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of ceiling and wall solutions in the Americas. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, metal, wood, felt, wood fiber, and glass-reinforced-gypsum; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings, walls, and facades for use in commercial settings; and manufactures ceiling suspension system (grid) products.

