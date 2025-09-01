Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 86,780 Shares of Innospec Inc. $IOSP

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Free Report) by 198.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 130,427 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,780 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.52% of Innospec worth $12,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IOSP. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Innospec by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 327,476 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,042,000 after acquiring an additional 15,912 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innospec during the fourth quarter worth about $272,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Innospec by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Innospec by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 69,578 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,658,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Innospec by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 233,454 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,694,000 after purchasing an additional 7,239 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IOSP opened at $87.59 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.29 and a beta of 1.11. Innospec Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.10 and a 12 month high of $128.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.41.

Innospec ( NASDAQ:IOSP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $439.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.70 million. Innospec had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 1.08%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Innospec Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Innospec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in additives in diesel, jet, marine, fuel oil and other fuels.

