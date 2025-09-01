MAI Capital Management Cuts Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. $TTWO

MAI Capital Management cut its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 28.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 49,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,343 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $10,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTWO. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. North Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the first quarter worth $35,000. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the first quarter worth $37,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 46.0% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TTWO. Raymond James Financial upped their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $210.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $269.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.32.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $233.27 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $43.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $232.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $223.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.76 and a 12 month high of $245.07.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 72.92% and a positive return on equity of 7.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.52) earnings per share. Take-Two Interactive Software has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.850-0.950 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.600-2.850 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jon J. Moses sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.33, for a total transaction of $231,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 22,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,297,688.33. This represents a 4.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 22,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.47, for a total transaction of $5,113,298.13. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 129,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,523,786.24. This trade represents a 14.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 140,411 shares of company stock valued at $32,191,154. 1.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

