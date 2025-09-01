DRW Securities LLC Sells 3,938 Shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares $DPST

DRW Securities LLC cut its holdings in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST – Free Report) by 44.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,938 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC owned about 0.06% of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DPST. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $439,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $275,000. REDW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares by 30,734.8% in the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 78,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,755,000 after buying an additional 77,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares by 228.6% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter.
Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares Trading Down 0.3%
Shares of NYSEARCA:DPST opened at $110.93 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $795.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 2.99. Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares has a 12 month low of $46.00 and a 12 month high of $174.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.18 and its 200 day moving average is $86.46.
Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares Company Profile
The Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3X Shares (DPST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to an equally-weighted index of US regional banking stocks. DPST was launched on Aug 19, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.
