7,058 Shares in Welltower Inc. $WELL Acquired by DRW Securities LLC

DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Welltower in the first quarter worth approximately $762,204,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Welltower by 41.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,923,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,367,226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,622,384 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Welltower by 14.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,289,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,261,792,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614,562 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Welltower by 17,343.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,738,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $266,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728,088 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Welltower by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,706,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,357,617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652,611 shares during the period. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Andrew Gundlach acquired 20,000 shares of Welltower stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $151.46 per share, for a total transaction of $3,029,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,029,200. The trade was a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE WELL opened at $168.37 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $112.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.13, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Welltower Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.93 and a 12-month high of $171.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.23.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 3.38% and a net margin of 12.18%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. Welltower has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.060-5.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 12th. This is an increase from Welltower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Welltower’s payout ratio is 167.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on WELL. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Welltower in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Welltower from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wall Street Zen lowered Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Welltower from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Welltower from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.00.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

