DRW Securities LLC Raises Position in Comcast Corporation $CMCSA

DRW Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 67.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,255 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,003 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Second Line Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Harber Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at $16,550,000. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at $3,859,000. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 119,923 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,425,000 after purchasing an additional 22,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 76.6% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,440,738 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $348,363,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096,382 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of CMCSA opened at $33.97 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.74. The company has a market capitalization of $125.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Comcast Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $31.03 and a fifty-two week high of $45.31.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The cable giant reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $30.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.81 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 18.44%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. Research analysts predict that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Rothschild & Co Redburn cut their target price on Comcast from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on Comcast from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Comcast from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.73.

View Our Latest Research Report on Comcast

Comcast Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.