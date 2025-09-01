Panagora Asset Management Inc. Buys 93,094 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. $CCI

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 447.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 113,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 93,094 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $11,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 9.0% during the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 13.9% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 35,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,665,000 after buying an additional 4,276 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the first quarter worth $262,000. Everhart Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the first quarter worth $307,000. Finally, Inspire Trust Co. N.A. grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 25.0% during the first quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. now owns 20,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,085,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CCI shares. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Crown Castle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Crown Castle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.41.

CCI stock opened at $99.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $43.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.30, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.92. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.20 and a 12-month high of $120.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.16.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Crown Castle had a negative net margin of 85.54% and a negative return on equity of 619.62%. Crown Castle’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. Crown Castle has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.140-4.250 EPS. Research analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $4.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is currently -39.83%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

