Twin Tree Management LP Decreases Stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF $IBB

Twin Tree Management LP lessened its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 81.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 89,298 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $2,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,489,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $990,177,000 after purchasing an additional 460,154 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 88.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,208,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,976 shares in the last quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 612,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,936,000 after purchasing an additional 18,810 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 194,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,879,000 after purchasing an additional 20,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth raised its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 168.2% in the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 121,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,485,000 after purchasing an additional 76,509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $138.22 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.80. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $107.43 and a 1 year high of $150.57.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.