Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $24.97 Million Stock Position in United Rentals, Inc. $URI

Baird Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,835 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,923 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $24,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in URI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in United Rentals by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,422,036 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,651,390,000 after acquiring an additional 29,501 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in United Rentals by 98.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,093,805 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $685,488,000 after acquiring an additional 541,579 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in United Rentals by 77,674.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 887,407 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $556,138,000 after acquiring an additional 886,266 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in United Rentals by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 849,786 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $532,561,000 after acquiring an additional 190,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in United Rentals by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 661,251 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $414,406,000 after acquiring an additional 120,449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Stock Up 0.3%

United Rentals stock opened at $957.78 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $846.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $720.66. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $525.91 and a fifty-two week high of $961.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $10.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.54 by ($0.07). United Rentals had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 16.11%.The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. United Rentals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $1.79 per share. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 13th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on URI. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of United Rentals from $702.00 to $955.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $760.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of United Rentals from $770.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of United Rentals from $780.00 to $835.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $810.00 target price (up previously from $740.00) on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Rentals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $842.86.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

