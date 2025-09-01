Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Takes $204,000 Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. $VRSK

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 684 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 225.2% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 14,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,440,000 after purchasing an additional 10,331 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the first quarter worth approximately $237,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 77,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,157,000 after acquiring an additional 13,995 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 88.4% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Verisk Analytics Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock opened at $268.12 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $286.91 and its 200 day moving average is $294.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.46 billion, a PE ratio of 41.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.86. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $259.01 and a 1 year high of $322.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.34.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $772.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.91 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 30.67% and a return on equity of 460.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. Verisk Analytics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.800-7.000 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is currently 27.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Christopher John Perry acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $259.80 per share, with a total value of $259,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 1,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $460,625.40. This represents a 129.37% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 11,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.06, for a total transaction of $3,649,027.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 67,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,051,406.64. This trade represents a 14.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,620 shares of company stock worth $7,862,427. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VRSK. UBS Group reduced their target price on Verisk Analytics from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Raymond James Financial set a $315.00 price target on shares of Verisk Analytics and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $317.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $305.60.

View Our Latest Research Report on VRSK

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.