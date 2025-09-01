Titleist Asset Management LLC Has $244,000 Position in Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

Titleist Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 10.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,465,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,975,681,000 after purchasing an additional 359,841 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,425,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,304,098,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407,460 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 3,935,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $793,616,000 after purchasing an additional 12,666 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,333,615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $708,260,000 after purchasing an additional 668,023 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,221,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $684,345,000 after purchasing an additional 266,532 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.29, for a total transaction of $5,085,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 23,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,979,629.35. This represents a 45.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.23, for a total transaction of $747,593.75. Following the transaction, the director owned 167,571 shares in the company, valued at $40,088,010.33. The trade was a 1.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,615 shares of company stock worth $6,450,988 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ADI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price (up previously from $260.00) on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Williams Trading set a $260.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $273.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.53.

Analog Devices Price Performance

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $251.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $123.63 billion, a PE ratio of 64.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.08. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $158.65 and a 12 month high of $258.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $237.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.17.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. Analog Devices has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.120-2.320 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 101.02%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Articles

