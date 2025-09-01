Twin Tree Management LP Takes Position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft $DB

Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 78,898 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,880,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 68.8% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,763 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 9,684 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the first quarter valued at about $2,308,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 139.4% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 70,463 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after buying an additional 41,028 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 6.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,089 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 3.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 930,135 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,165,000 after buying an additional 33,027 shares during the period. 27.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

Shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $35.17 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $70.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.65 and a 200 day moving average of $27.58. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $15.20 and a 52 week high of $37.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft ( NYSE:DB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 6.01%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DB. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Zacks Research cut shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DB

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, a stock corporation, provides corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.