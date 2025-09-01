Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 32,055 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp $FITB

Baird Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 672,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 32,055 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $26,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 91.3% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 161.8% during the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 60.7% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ FITB opened at $45.77 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.91. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $32.25 and a fifty-two week high of $49.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.96%.

Fifth Third Bancorp announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 16th that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, June 9th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.80.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

