One Wealth Capital Management LLC Sells 286 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. $CSGP

One Wealth Capital Management LLC reduced its position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,242 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the period. One Wealth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSGP. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CoStar Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in CoStar Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in CoStar Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,835,000. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CSGP shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on CoStar Group from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on CoStar Group from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on CoStar Group from $87.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.25.

Shares of NASDAQ CSGP opened at $89.49 on Monday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.26 and a 12 month high of $97.43. The company has a current ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 357.96, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.98 and a 200-day moving average of $81.23.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 2.88% and a net margin of 3.57%.The company had revenue of $781.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. CoStar Group’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. CoStar Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.780-0.800 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.150-0.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Frederick G. Saint sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.23, for a total transaction of $2,330,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 319,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,790,620.97. The trade was a 7.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Cynthia Cammett Cann sold 2,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.85, for a total value of $188,764.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 25,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,392,837.35. This represents a 7.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

