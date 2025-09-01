iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF $DSI Shares Bought by One Wealth Capital Management LLC

One Wealth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,236 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 339 shares during the quarter. One Wealth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF were worth $741,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 159,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,367,000 after purchasing an additional 5,070 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 11.2% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Freedom Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 64.4% during the first quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Finally, Sax Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 228.1% during the first quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 8,295 shares during the period.

Get iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF alerts:

iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF Stock Down 0.7%

NYSEARCA:DSI opened at $121.40 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $118.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.39. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF has a 52-week low of $89.16 and a 52-week high of $122.47.

About iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.