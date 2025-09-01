Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF $QQQM Shares Sold by Ameriflex Group Inc.

Ameriflex Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Betterment LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 89.1% during the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 55,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,639,000 after acquiring an additional 25,966 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 14.7% during the first quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 3,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 24.5% during the first quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 12.9% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 37,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,298,000 after acquiring an additional 4,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 189.5% during the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 6,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 4,409 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Down 1.2%

QQQM opened at $234.81 on Monday. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $165.72 and a 52-week high of $240.11. The company has a market cap of $56.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $231.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.92.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd were issued a $0.3161 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

