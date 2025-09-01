One Wealth Capital Management LLC Has $995,000 Holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF $USXF

One Wealth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,325 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the period. One Wealth Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF worth $995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of USXF. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 37.3% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 95,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,743,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Trading Down 1.2%

NASDAQ USXF opened at $56.05 on Monday. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $56.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.17 and a 200-day moving average of $50.77. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a $0.1291 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

