SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF $SPIP Shares Sold by Ameriflex Group Inc.

Ameriflex Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 488 shares during the quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF worth $861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Realta Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the first quarter valued at about $149,000.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Stock Down 0.1%

NYSEARCA SPIP opened at $26.30 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.95. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 12 month low of $25.19 and a 12 month high of $26.47.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of inflation-protected US Treasurys with a remaining maturity of at least one year. SPIP was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

