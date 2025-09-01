One Wealth Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Monster Beverage Corporation $MNST

One Wealth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 38.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,360 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the period. One Wealth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MNST. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the first quarter valued at $497,157,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 5,095.6% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,063,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,267,000 after purchasing an additional 3,004,391 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at $110,942,000. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 54.7% in the first quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 5,366,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897,466 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Monster Beverage by 5,880.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,254,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233,286 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monster Beverage

In other news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total value of $637,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 51,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,262,402.43. This represents a 16.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Monster Beverage Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MNST opened at $62.41 on Monday. Monster Beverage Corporation has a 1-year low of $45.70 and a 1-year high of $66.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.59 and a 200-day moving average of $59.74. The company has a market capitalization of $60.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.76, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.54.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 20.54%.The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Monster Beverage Corporation will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MNST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Monster Beverage from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $73.00 price target on Monster Beverage and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $68.00 price target on Monster Beverage and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Monster Beverage from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Monster Beverage from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.10.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

