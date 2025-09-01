Parker-Hannifin Corporation $PH Stock Position Raised by One Wealth Capital Management LLC

One Wealth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. One Wealth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 64 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $770.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $790.00 to $810.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Argus set a $680.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $768.71.

PH opened at $759.76 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $97.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $723.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $662.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $488.45 and a fifty-two week high of $773.30.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $7.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.61. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 26.80%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Parker-Hannifin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.400-29.400 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is 26.55%.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Matthew A. Jacobson sold 575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $733.06, for a total transaction of $421,509.50. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,060. This represents a 36.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew D. Ross sold 4,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.66, for a total transaction of $3,195,130.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 13,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,612,499.20. This represents a 24.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,039 shares of company stock valued at $10,356,566. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

