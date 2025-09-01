One Wealth Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

One Wealth Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,115 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up approximately 1.0% of One Wealth Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. One Wealth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 3,281 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 45,654 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,313,000 after buying an additional 11,879 shares during the period. QVT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter valued at $784,000. Point72 Europe London LLP raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 137.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP now owns 166,606 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $96,025,000 after buying an additional 96,311 shares during the period. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter valued at $1,212,000. 79.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 18,332 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $764.71, for a total transaction of $14,018,663.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 84,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,343,464.11. This represents a 17.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christopher K. Cox sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $775.95, for a total value of $46,557,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 237,205 shares in the company, valued at $184,059,219.75. The trade was a 20.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 313,286 shares of company stock valued at $235,064,596. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $738.70 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $735.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $657.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $479.80 and a 52 week high of $796.25.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $7.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.75 by $1.39. The company had revenue of $47.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.55 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 39.33% and a net margin of 39.99%.Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.16 EPS. Meta Platforms has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $825.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $650.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $845.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $775.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $822.41.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

