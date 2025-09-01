Vident Advisory LLC Sells 2,379 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. $ARE

Vident Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,379 shares during the quarter. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $3,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 117.7% during the first quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 21,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 11,677 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.8% in the first quarter. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ now owns 19,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 5.5% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 505,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,782,000 after buying an additional 26,226 shares during the period. 96.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ARE shares. Baird R W lowered their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $129.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Citigroup cut their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $110.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Mizuho decreased their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $121.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $117.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.17.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $82.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.37 and a 52 week high of $125.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -634.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.40 and a 200-day moving average of $80.73.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $737.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.02 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a negative return on equity of 0.05% and a negative net margin of 0.33%.Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.36 earnings per share. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.160-9.360 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

