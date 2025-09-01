The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 712 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. $APD

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 133,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 712 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $39,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 31.5% during the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 8,759,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,583,417,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096,568 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 129.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,429,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,574,670,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062,157 shares during the last quarter. Mantle Ridge LP bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at $1,191,344,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 3,096,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $913,154,000 after acquiring an additional 43,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,397,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $695,287,000 after acquiring an additional 34,676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Down 0.3%

NYSE:APD opened at $294.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $65.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.82. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $243.69 and a 52 week high of $341.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $290.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $285.76.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.20 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.900-12.100 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 3.270-3.470 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be paid a $1.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, VP Victoria Brifo sold 1,359 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.38, for a total value of $397,344.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 8,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,539,612.68. This trade represents a 13.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on APD. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Friday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $355.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $328.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.07.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

