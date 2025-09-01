The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 44,828 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. $TEL

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 294,135 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 44,828 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.10% of TE Connectivity worth $41,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TEL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,881,410 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,353,401,000 after acquiring an additional 5,502,415 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter worth $174,700,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 17.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,459,195 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,054,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,035 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 17.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,563,527 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $927,571,000 after purchasing an additional 960,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter worth $127,351,000. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on TEL. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $186.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $185.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.55.

TE Connectivity Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TEL opened at $206.33 on Monday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1 year low of $116.30 and a 1 year high of $212.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $190.65 and its 200 day moving average is $163.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.23.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electronics maker reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. TE Connectivity’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. TE Connectivity has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.270-2.270 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 22nd. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is 58.80%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TE Connectivity news, SVP Malavika Sagar sold 1,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total value of $403,004.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 4,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $977,155.20. This represents a 29.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 45,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.33, for a total transaction of $9,597,780.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 24,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,154,751.25. This trade represents a 65.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 113,795 shares of company stock worth $22,425,847. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Stories

