Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $21.18 Million Stock Holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. $NBIX

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 461.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 191,499 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 157,399 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $21,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NBIX. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 83.5% in the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 5,534,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,129,000 after buying an additional 2,518,199 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 44.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,097,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,037,000 after buying an additional 640,556 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 210.4% in the fourth quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 938,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,053,000 after buying an additional 635,900 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1,405.2% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 393,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,516,000 after buying an additional 367,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iron Triangle Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $43,434,000. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $166.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.50.

Shares of NBIX opened at $139.60 on Monday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.23 and a 1 year high of $154.61. The stock has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $131.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.44.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.08. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 13.88%.The firm had revenue of $687.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, Director Kevin Charles Gorman sold 106,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.41, for a total transaction of $13,440,164.02. Following the transaction, the director owned 514,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,050,080.36. This trade represents a 17.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jude Onyia sold 59,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.46, for a total value of $7,803,986.74. Following the transaction, the insider owned 18,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,385,982.94. This trade represents a 76.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 186,960 shares of company stock worth $23,955,553. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington’s disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

