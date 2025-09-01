Magnetar Financial LLC Sells 324 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. $APD

Magnetar Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 324 shares during the quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 1,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 10.2% during the first quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.6% during the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.6% during the first quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stableford Capital II LLC lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.3% during the first quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 3,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

NYSE:APD opened at $294.20 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $65.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $290.60 and its 200-day moving average is $285.76. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $243.69 and a 1-year high of $341.14.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 12.86%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.20 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.900-12.100 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 3.270-3.470 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.79 per share. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 103.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Friday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $355.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $328.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.07.

Insider Activity at Air Products and Chemicals

In related news, VP Victoria Brifo sold 1,359 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.38, for a total value of $397,344.42. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 8,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,539,612.68. The trade was a 13.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

