Ieq Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. $LDOS

Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 155.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,473 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,195 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $1,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Leidos by 9.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Groupe la Francaise lifted its position in Leidos by 6.2% during the first quarter. Groupe la Francaise now owns 1,566 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in Leidos by 1.9% during the first quarter. Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,134 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Global Financial Private Client LLC lifted its position in Leidos by 1.4% during the first quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 7,085 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Leidos by 9.2% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LDOS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Leidos from $173.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $178.00 price objective on shares of Leidos and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Baird R W downgraded shares of Leidos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Leidos from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Leidos currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.46.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Stephen Edward Hull sold 7,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.39, for a total transaction of $1,327,511.14. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 26,481 shares in the company, valued at $4,670,983.59. This trade represents a 22.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.05, for a total transaction of $356,100.00. Following the sale, the director owned 10,137 shares in the company, valued at $1,804,892.85. The trade was a 16.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,478 shares of company stock worth $1,852,525 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Stock Down 0.3%

LDOS opened at $180.88 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.62 and a 1-year high of $202.90. The company has a market capitalization of $23.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.08.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 33.57%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.63 EPS. Leidos has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.150-11.450 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 10.62 EPS for the current year.

Leidos Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.12%.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

