Genuine Parts Company $GPC Shares Bought by Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ

Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,679 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 276.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,352,772 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $399,449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,461,497 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,009,583 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $358,387,000 after purchasing an additional 119,653 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 22.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,752,845 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $327,974,000 after buying an additional 498,469 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,136,214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $249,426,000 after buying an additional 104,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,777,990 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $211,816,000 after purchasing an additional 79,253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GPC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $137.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Genuine Parts from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group upped their target price on Genuine Parts from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on Genuine Parts from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.86.

Genuine Parts Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE:GPC opened at $139.48 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $19.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $130.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.18. Genuine Parts Company has a fifty-two week low of $104.01 and a fifty-two week high of $144.44.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.02. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Genuine Parts has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.500-8.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Genuine Parts Company will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.91%.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

