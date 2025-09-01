Saudi Central Bank Takes Position in Trane Technologies plc $TT

Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 89 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,456,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,555,377,000 after buying an additional 221,206 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,722,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,297,235,000 after buying an additional 1,408,421 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,585,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,044,000 after buying an additional 241,910 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $877,468,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,584,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,877,000 after buying an additional 17,292 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TT opened at $415.35 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $435.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $396.36. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $298.15 and a twelve month high of $476.18.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.09. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 36.61% and a net margin of 13.76%.The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Trane Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.050-13.050 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.82%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $396.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $480.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $445.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $500.00 to $544.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $458.60.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

