Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Purchases 7,932 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company $WTW

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,406 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,932 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.10% of Willis Towers Watson Public worth $31,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 750.0% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 122.9% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, CFO Andrew Jay Krasner sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.75, for a total transaction of $505,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 11,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,783,316.50. This represents a 11.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WTW opened at $326.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $31.88 billion, a PE ratio of 223.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.71. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company has a one year low of $283.29 and a one year high of $344.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $316.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $317.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 1.40%.Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company will post 17.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is 252.05%.

WTW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $355.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $387.00 to $369.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $351.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $316.00 to $305.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $362.92.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

