Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Buys 13,033 Shares of eBay Inc. $EBAY

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 463,748 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,033 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in eBay were worth $31,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in shares of eBay by 235.2% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 14,859 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 10,426 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of eBay by 625.9% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 725,488 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $49,137,000 after buying an additional 625,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of eBay by 323.6% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 8,925 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 6,818 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Julie A. Loeger sold 75,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.25, for a total transaction of $7,082,524.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 53,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,952,227.75. This represents a 58.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 2,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total transaction of $234,829.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 92,053 shares in the company, valued at $7,241,809.51. The trade was a 3.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 183,209 shares of company stock valued at $15,331,663 in the last ninety days. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EBAY. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 price objective (up previously from $77.00) on shares of eBay in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Cfra Research upgraded shares of eBay to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Arete Research upgraded shares of eBay from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of eBay in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, twenty have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.89.

Check Out Our Latest Report on eBay

eBay Price Performance

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $90.61 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $41.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.32. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.33 and a 12 month high of $101.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.85.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The e-commerce company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. eBay had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 38.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. eBay has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.290-1.340 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. eBay’s payout ratio is 25.55%.

eBay Company Profile

(Free Report)

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.