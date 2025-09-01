Magnetar Financial LLC Raises Stock Position in Cirrus Logic, Inc. $CRUS

Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,491 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 124.5% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cirrus Logic news, EVP Carl Jackson Alberty sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 41,645 shares in the company, valued at $4,164,500. This trade represents a 4.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey W. Baumgartner sold 10,000 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 14,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,400,100. The trade was a 41.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CRUS opened at $114.19 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 1.02. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.83 and a twelve month high of $147.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.98.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $407.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.97 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 18.38%. Cirrus Logic’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. Cirrus Logic has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

Cirrus Logic announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 9.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CRUS shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.00.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including amplifiers; codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with integrated digital signal processing; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation for use in smartphones, tablets, laptops, AR/VR headsets, home theater systems, automotive entertainment systems, and professional audio systems.

