Panagora Asset Management Inc. Acquires 16,853 Shares of DraftKings Inc. $DKNG

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 293,767 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,853 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $9,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of DraftKings by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,105,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,129,000 after acquiring an additional 64,088 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of DraftKings by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 10,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of DraftKings by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in DraftKings by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,606,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,955,000 after purchasing an additional 272,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in DraftKings by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 7,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. 37.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 105,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total value of $4,707,708.40. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 500,000 shares in the company, valued at $22,300,000. This represents a 17.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jocelyn Moore sold 4,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.21, for a total value of $210,043.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,129.81. This trade represents a 76.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 711,108 shares of company stock valued at $30,460,181 over the last three months. Insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $47.98 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $42.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.12 and its 200-day moving average is $39.73. DraftKings Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.64 and a 1-year high of $53.61.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 30.06% and a negative net margin of 5.63%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. DraftKings has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $52.00 price target (up previously from $51.00) on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Wall Street Zen downgraded DraftKings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on DraftKings from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Twenty-five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

