National Fuel Gas Company $NFG Shares Bought by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 3,072.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 138,522 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 134,155 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.15% of National Fuel Gas worth $10,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 3.0% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,285 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 2.5% during the first quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 6,618 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC boosted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 1.2% during the first quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 15,598 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,288 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 0.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,746 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,801,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NFG shares. Wall Street Zen lowered National Fuel Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 10th. Bank of America upgraded National Fuel Gas from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded National Fuel Gas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.67.

National Fuel Gas Stock Performance

Shares of NFG opened at $86.71 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 32.60, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.61. National Fuel Gas Company has a 1 year low of $58.50 and a 1 year high of $89.82.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $531.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.12 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 11.15%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. National Fuel Gas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.000-8.500 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 6.800-6.950 EPS. On average, analysts predict that National Fuel Gas Company will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Fuel Gas Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. This is an increase from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is currently 80.45%.

About National Fuel Gas

(Free Report)

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.