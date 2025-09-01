Panagora Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Linde PLC $LIN

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 37.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,264 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $8,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Capital Inc. bought a new position in Linde during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Linde during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Dunhill Financial LLC bought a new position in Linde during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Abound Financial LLC bought a new position in Linde during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Linde during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 82.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Linde stock opened at $478.29 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $471.33 and a 200 day moving average of $461.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.95. Linde PLC has a 12-month low of $408.65 and a 12-month high of $487.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. Linde had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 19.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.85 EPS. Linde has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.300-16.500 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 4.100-4.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Linde PLC will post 16.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.67%.

In other Linde news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 50,309 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.38, for a total transaction of $23,815,274.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 480,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,479,445.34. This trade represents a 9.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LIN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Linde from $470.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $500.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $576.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Linde from $485.00 to $504.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $519.63.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

