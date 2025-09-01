Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Purchases New Holdings in TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR $TTE

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TTE. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in TotalEnergies in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, SouthState Corp increased its holdings in TotalEnergies by 126.1% during the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. 16.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TotalEnergies Stock Up 1.1%

TotalEnergies stock opened at $62.78 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $150.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR has a twelve month low of $52.78 and a twelve month high of $69.81.

TotalEnergies Cuts Dividend

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $44.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.44 billion. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 13.59%. As a group, analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 19th were paid a $0.7108 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a yield of 454.0%. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is 53.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded TotalEnergies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley raised TotalEnergies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.80 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on TotalEnergies from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Dbs Bank raised shares of TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.95.

TotalEnergies Profile

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

