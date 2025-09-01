Williams-Sonoma, Inc. $WSM Shares Purchased by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 115.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 64,090 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,389 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $10,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 99.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Williams-Sonoma Stock Down 0.2%

NYSE:WSM opened at $187.77 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $183.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.92. The firm has a market cap of $23.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.52. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.33 and a 52-week high of $219.98.

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 54.47% and a net margin of 14.54%.Williams-Sonoma’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. Williams-Sonoma has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 8.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 18th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 18th. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is presently 29.04%.

Insider Transactions at Williams-Sonoma

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Howie sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.96, for a total value of $675,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 34,388 shares in the company, valued at $5,810,196.48. This trade represents a 10.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.18, for a total value of $5,045,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 966,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,617,782.86. This trade represents a 3.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $181.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $168.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.35.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

(Free Report)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.