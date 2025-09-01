Waters Corporation $WAT Shares Bought by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 2,368.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,087 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,949 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Waters were worth $10,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Waters in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in Waters in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Waters by 118.9% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 81 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Waters by 5,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Waters in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Waters alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $315.00 price objective on Waters and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Waters from $374.00 to $352.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wall Street Zen lowered Waters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Waters from $370.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Waters in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Waters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $378.73.

Waters Stock Performance

WAT opened at $301.89 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Waters Corporation has a 1-year low of $275.05 and a 1-year high of $423.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $309.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $338.14.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $771.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $745.96 million. Waters had a return on equity of 38.60% and a net margin of 21.71%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.63 earnings per share. Waters has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 3.150-3.250 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 12.950-13.050 EPS. Research analysts predict that Waters Corporation will post 12.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Waters

(Free Report)

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.