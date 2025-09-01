Betterment LLC Acquires 13,073 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF $SPTL

Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,466 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,073 shares during the period. Betterment LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $3,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPTL. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 18,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 7,286 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 119,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 20,988 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $529,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 157,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,114,000 after purchasing an additional 37,813 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $26.22 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $25.17 and a one year high of $29.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.40.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

