Cambria Global Value ETF $GVAL Shares Sold by Betterment LLC

Betterment LLC cut its holdings in shares of Cambria Global Value ETF (BATS:GVAL – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,103 shares during the quarter. Betterment LLC owned 1.35% of Cambria Global Value ETF worth $2,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Cambria Global Value ETF by 200.1% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 142,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,976,000 after purchasing an additional 95,115 shares during the last quarter. SMI Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cambria Global Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $16,745,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cambria Global Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,134,000. ALM First Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cambria Global Value ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. ALM First Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,020,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,388,000 after buying an additional 12,410 shares during the period. Finally, Del Sette Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cambria Global Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $3,283,000.

Cambria Global Value ETF Stock Up 38.2%

Cambria Global Value ETF stock opened at $28.81 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.04. The firm has a market cap of $247.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.76. Cambria Global Value ETF has a 52 week low of $19.95 and a 52 week high of $28.96.

Cambria Global Value ETF Company Profile

The Cambria Global Value ETF (GVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to select the top 25% of countries from a list of 45 developed and emerging economies, then selects approximately 100 securities from those countries. GVAL was launched on Mar 12, 2014 and is managed by Cambria.

