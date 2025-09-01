Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF $SYLD Position Raised by Betterment LLC

Betterment LLC lifted its position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,546 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Betterment LLC owned 0.18% of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF worth $1,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 42,540.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 2,127 shares during the period.

Shares of SYLD stock opened at $69.61 on Monday. Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $54.75 and a 12-month high of $76.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $998.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.49.

The Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (SYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund offers active exposure to US stocks with attractive cash flow characterized by dividends, shares buybacks and net debt paydown. SYLD was launched on May 14, 2013 and is managed by Cambria.

