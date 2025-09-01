Nomura Holdings Inc. Lowers Stock Position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. $ZIM

Nomura Holdings Inc. cut its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Free Report) by 20.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 488,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124,300 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned 0.41% of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services worth $7,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZIM. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the first quarter worth $30,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the first quarter valued at $146,000. TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the first quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the first quarter valued at $161,000. 21.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Clarkson Capital downgraded shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a report on Monday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $9.50 to $9.80 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $14.80 to $13.30 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Strong Sell” and an average target price of $14.58.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ZIM opened at $13.61 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a 52 week low of $11.03 and a 52 week high of $30.15.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($1.31). The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a net margin of 23.37% and a return on equity of 50.61%. On average, equities analysts predict that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Company Profile

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

