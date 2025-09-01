Calton & Associates Inc. Invests $662,000 in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF $VTIP

Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 13,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTIP. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 67.8% during the first quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:VTIP opened at $50.68 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.89. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a one year low of $48.28 and a one year high of $50.70.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Profile

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

