Armistice Capital LLC Invests $703,000 in GeoVax Labs Inc. $GOVX

Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of GeoVax Labs Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 662,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of GeoVax Labs during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GeoVax Labs during the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of GeoVax Labs by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 90,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 33,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.09% of the company’s stock.
GeoVax Labs Stock Performance
NASDAQ:GOVX opened at $0.75 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 3.57. GeoVax Labs Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.43 and a 52-week high of $5.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.73 and a 200 day moving average of $1.02.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GOVX shares. Wall Street Zen cut GeoVax Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. D. Boral Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of GeoVax Labs in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.50.
About GeoVax Labs
GeoVax Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops human vaccines and immunotherapies against infectious diseases and solid tumor cancers using modified vaccinia ankara virus-like particle vaccine platform. It is developing various preventive vaccines against (COVID-19), human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); Zika virus; malaria; and hemorrhagic fever viruses, such as Ebola, Sudan, Marburg, and Lassa, as well as therapeutic vaccines for HIV, chronic Hepatitis B infections, and solid tumor cancers.
