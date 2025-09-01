Armistice Capital LLC Makes New $1.18 Million Investment in Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited $OXBR

Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 622,165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,176,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 0.08% of Oxbridge Re as of its most recent SEC filing.
Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oxbridge Re during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. 5.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Oxbridge Re Stock Performance
OXBR stock opened at $2.15 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.14. Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $1.27 and a 52-week high of $5.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 1.78.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Wall Street Zen started coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re in a report on Friday, May 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.00.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on OXBR
Oxbridge Re Profile
Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. The company underwrites collateralized reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. It also issues reinsurance contracts through digital securities by blockchain technology.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Oxbridge Re
- What is a support level?
- Auto Tariffs Are Coming Down: 3 Stocks to Benefit Soon
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Tencent Music Stock Outshines Spotify as China’s Music Giant
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- DICKS’s Sporting Goods Stock Dropped After Earnings—Is It a Buy?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Oxbridge Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxbridge Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.