Armistice Capital LLC Makes New $1.18 Million Investment in Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited $OXBR

Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 622,165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,176,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 0.08% of Oxbridge Re as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oxbridge Re during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. 5.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oxbridge Re Stock Performance

OXBR stock opened at $2.15 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.14. Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $1.27 and a 52-week high of $5.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 1.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Oxbridge Re ( NASDAQ:OXBR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The insurance provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.28). Oxbridge Re had a negative net margin of 151.89% and a negative return on equity of 59.48%. The business had revenue of $0.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 million.

Separately, Wall Street Zen started coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re in a report on Friday, May 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.00.

Oxbridge Re Profile

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. The company underwrites collateralized reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. It also issues reinsurance contracts through digital securities by blockchain technology.

Featured Stories

